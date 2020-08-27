UDR (NYSE:UDR) climbs 2.4% in premarket trading after Morgan Stanley analyst Richard Hill upgrades the stock to Equal-Weight from Underweight.
"It's too early to buy given uncertain growth, but our caution is no longer out of consensus and long-term value investors see opportunity," Hill writes about apartment REITs in general.
Lifts UDR price target to $34 from $33.
Likes UDR's "diversified portfolio of properties across the U.S. and quality spectrum."
Expects there will be a better entry point to buy as UDR "is giving greater concessions currently to maintain headline pricing and preserve the rent roll in the future."