UDR (NYSE:UDR) climbs 2.4% in premarket trading after Morgan Stanley analyst Richard Hill upgrades the stock to Equal-Weight from Underweight.

"It's too early to buy given uncertain growth, but our caution is no longer out of consensus and long-term value investors see opportunity," Hill writes about apartment REITs in general.

Lifts UDR price target to $34 from $33.

Likes UDR's "diversified portfolio of properties across the U.S. and quality spectrum."

Expects there will be a better entry point to buy as UDR "is giving greater concessions currently to maintain headline pricing and preserve the rent roll in the future."

