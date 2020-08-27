Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) trades higher after reporting Q2 results. Sales were down 17% during the quarter, with large drops for both Hollister (-15%) and Abercrombie (-20%). Digital sales were 56% higher during the period. Gross profit rate improved 140 bps to 60.7% compared to a year ago on lower promotional and clearance activity.

"We ended the quarter with approximately $1.1B of liquidity, reflecting $187M of operating cash flow generated in Q2. By managing to the tough current environment and our daily demand trends, we were able to grow our highly penetrated digital revenue base by 56% year-over-year to $386M, expand our gross profit rate by 140 basis points and leverage operating expense, resulting in robust operating margin improvement."

Looking ahead, the retailer expects Q3 revenue to fall 15% to 20%. No additional guidance was issued.

Shares of A&F are up 8.18% premarket to $12.04.

