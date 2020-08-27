AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) closed a deal with a major North American air carrier for the purchase of the its narrow-format flight deck printers (ToughWriter 640 printer) for its Boeing 737 aircraft.

"Our smaller, lighter weight printer (weight reduction of up to ~50%) provides significant fuel savings over the life of the aircraft," president & CEO Greg Woods commented.

Among the other benefits, the printer enables having a paper record of aircraft weight and balance, takeoff and landing information, in-flight weather and messages between the pilots and air traffic control.