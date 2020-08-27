Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) says it will be launching a new e-commerce site to make it easier for consumers to shop for Beyond Meat products.

The company says the site will feature a "vast portfolio" of signature plant-based meats, including all-new bulk packs, mixed product bundles, limited-time offers, trial packs and more.

The addition of a direct-to-consumer site complements the company’s expansive retail presence in 26K retail outlets in the U.S.

The move by Beyond Meat has been anticipated by analysts for a while.

BYND +3.77% premarket to $130.29.

Source: Press Release