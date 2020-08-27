The Association of American Railroads has reported 3.3% drop in US rail traffic for the week ended Aug. 22, taking year to date decline to 11.9% at 15.55M carloads and intermodal units.

The weekly figure includes carloads of 229,828 (-12% Y/Y), and intermodal volume of 285,086 (+5% Y/Y).

While grain and farm products recorded an upside, coal posted the decline of 16,929 carloads followed by nonmetallic minerals, metallic ores and metals to be the carload commodities with major decline.

For the first 34 weeks of 2020, Canadian railroads reported cumulative rail traffic volume of 4,713,185 carloads, containers and trailers, down 8.6%; Mexican railroads recorded 12% decline.

