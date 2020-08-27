BMO Capital expects an earnings beat out of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) later today.
The firm sees MBUU reporting FQ4 EPS of $0.29 vs. $0.12 consensus.
"MBUU's 4Q was negatively impacted by production suspension in the first half of the quarter. However, demand trends picked up in the second half, with overall retail sales likely up about +5% in the quarter (wake/surf up, fishing & runabouts down)."
"We anticipate very positive commentary from management, as we note that demand was exceptionally strong for all of MBUU's brands in July."