Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) surged 13% premarket on exceeding Q2 expectations.

Equipment revenue -5.5% to $202.65M; Parts revenue +3.8% to $61.45M; Service revenue +4.3 to $27.99M.

Segment revenue: Agriculture: $169.07M (+2%); Construction: $77.72M (-7.5%); International: $56.67M (-13.1%).

Gross margin rate improved 40 bps to 20.7%, primarily due to an increased mix of higher margin parts and service business Y/Y.

Adjusted EBITDA up 2.6% to $15.8M.

The company expects FY2021 GAAP diluted EPS in the range of $0.55 - $0.75 and Non-GAAP EPS of $0.65 - $0.85.

