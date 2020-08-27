Sales spike at Dick's Sporting Goods called largely short-term
Aug. 27, 2020 9:26 AM ETDICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS)DKSBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Oppenheimer drops Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) to a Perform rating from Outperform and assigns a price target of $56.
- "We have reviewed closely our stance on DKS. While we admire the efforts of management to thrive amid consumer sector upheaval, we look upon stronger sales and earnings lately as largely shorter-term in nature and are hard-pressed to envision the market awarding shares a meaningfully higher multiple," updates analyst Ian Zaffino.
- Shares of Dick's soared yesterday after the retailer posted strong Q2 results.