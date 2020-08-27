COVID-19 test and equipment makers are slipping premarket - and Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is up 9.5% , setting its best day in months - following last evening's FDA approval of Abbott's quick, inexpensive test for the disease.

Quidel (OTC:QDEL) is -23.3% premarket; OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) is -3.5% now; Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO) -3.7% ; GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) -11.9% ; Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) -12% ; Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) -9.8% ; Becton, Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) -6.7% .

Labs are down as well: Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) -8.2% , Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) -5.1% .

Abbott won emergency use authorization for a 15-minute test that works without relying on lab equipment and will be priced at just $5.