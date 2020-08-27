Fed's inflation shift spurs buying as market edges higher

Jerome Powell's speech came through with expected changes to Fed policy and stocks are moving higher, but other assets are seeing sharp swings

The S&P is up 0.3% , the Dow up 0.8% and the Nasdaq is flat.

The Fed will now look for inflation that averages 2%, allowing greater-than-2% inflation if it balances out a period of lower inflation. It will also give more weight to unemployment, focusing on shortfalls.

Gold (XAUUSD:CUR) shot up right after headlines from the policy shifts hit, but then reversed course, falling 0.6% . Nominal bond yields came under pressure, then surged, with the 10-year Treasury yield climbing up to 0.71% on increased inflation expectations.

In stock sectors, Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) are popping as rates rise. And the prospect of the Fed holding off on raising rates even as inflation approached 2% was good news for Real Estate (NYSEARCA:XLRE), which is up 0.9% . Communication Services (NYSEARCA:XLC), off 0.7% , was the weakest area after yesterday's sharp jump.