Renesola Power +12.5% PM, reports strong Q2 revenue growth
Aug. 27, 2020 9:34 AM ETSOLBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Renesola Power (SOL) reports Q2 revenue of $26.2M, 93% growth compared to Q2 2019.
- Bifurcating revenue, $18.7M came from the Project Development business, and $7.4M from the IPP business, primary sale of electricity in China.
- Strong financials were driven by sale of a 10.4 MW Minnesota community solar portfolio to Nautilus Solar Energy and connecting 15 MW of 'micro projects' in Hungary.
- Gross margin of 28.4% exceeded guidance, vs. 6.4% in Q1
- Non-GAAP net income was $3.6M vs. $5M prior.
- Company further strengthened financial position through debt reduction of $8M and a capital raise.
- Enters a definitive agreement to acquire certain assets from an undisclosed reputable solar developer in the U.S. Once completed, the transaction is expected to immediately increase our total solar project pipeline in the U.S. by approximately 200 MW.
- Outlook 2020: Revenue $80M-100M, gross margin 18-20%.
- Q3 outlook: Revenue $8M-10M, gross margin 38-42%.
- Previously: ReneSola EPS beats by $0.08, beats on revenue (Aug. 27)