Urban Tea’s (MYT) subsidiary Hunan Ming Yun Tang Brand Management Co., Ltd. has entered into a non-binding letter of intent with Chuangyeying Brand Management Co., Ltd., Store Master Food Trading Co., Ltd. and the shareholders of CYY and Store Master.

As per the LOI Ming Yun Tang will acquire 51% of each of the two companies' equity with cash and restricted shares of Urban Tea.

CYY has franchise permit and owns multiple registered trademarks in China. It currently manages over 300 tea beverages franchisees.

If the acquisitions are completed, the collaboration will consolidate the resources and expertise of Ming Yun Tang, CYY, and Store Master in brand management, sales networks, and supply chain technologies.