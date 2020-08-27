Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson (Outperform, $24 price target) highlights Box's (NYSE:BOX) 15-point Y/Y margin improvement with, "Holy margins, Batman!"

Peterson notes that the improvement didn't come at the cost of growth since revenue and billings topped consensus estimates.

Berenberg analyst Brett Knoblauch (Buy, $25 target) says Box's ability to generate 10%+ revenue growth while improving profitability "warrants a higher multiple." The analyst sees more upside potential even after the post-earnings rally.

Box shares are up 8% to $20.85.

The company raised its FY forecast from $760-768M in revenue and $0.47-0.52 to $767-770M and $0.56-0.60, respectively.

Previously: Box pops after Q2 upside and strong guidance (Aug. 26 2020)