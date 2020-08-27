"Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) expects to move to a large late-stage trial with an experimental coronavirus vaccine toward the end of the year," said CEO Paul Hudson at a conference in France.

If proved to be effective, the Company will ship the vaccine to U.S., Europe and France.

Sanofi has teamed up with GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) to develop a COVID-19 vaccine. A Phase 1/2 clinical trial is expected in September, followed by a Phase 3 by year-end.

If all goes well, SNY will file a marketing application in H1 2021.