Kevin Mayer's quick exit as CEO of TikTok came not only amid the rapidly shifting political environment around the company's U.S. operations, but after his exclusion from deal talks between TikTok/owner ByteDance (BDNCE) and Oracle (ORCL -0.7% ) and Microsoft (MSFT +1.2% ), CNBC reports.

And the network says that his exit points to a deal coming in the next 48 hours. That's still likely to end up with Microsoft prevailing.

Mayer left a role leading streaming for Disney a few months ago to become CEO at TikTok and COO at ByteDance.

Talks with Microsoft were led by ByteDance CEO Zhang Yiming, CNBC says, while talks with Oracle were led by General Atlantic CEO Bill Ford, with Zhang's participation.

Updated 10:08 a.m.: TikTok's likely to announce a sale of its U.S. operations in coming days for $20B -$30B, CNBC now says.