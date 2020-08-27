Expecting Bilibili's (NASDAQ:BILI) marketing costs to nearly triple in H2, Nomura downgrades the company from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Jialong Shi says the rising costs could cut 10 percentage points from the operating margin.

Despite the costs, the analyst thinks BILI should prioritize user growth while its rival Watermelon Video is focusing on content investments.

Nomura sees Bilibili as fairly valued after the 162% YTD rally but raises its price target from $39 to $50.

BILI ADRs are currently down 9.4% to $44.15.

