There is more cash pressure on Delta Air Lines (DAL +6.3% ) with a Monday deadline approaching for Gol Linhas (NYSE:GOL) to repay a $300M loan

If Gol doesn't pay the loan back or make an arrangement, Delta is on the hook as part of a guaranteed tied its the five-year agreement with Gol.

Of course, Delta has cash burn issues of it own as highlighted by CEO Ed Bastain on the last earnings conference call.

Also of interest, Reuters notes that Delta's 49% stake in Aeromexico and 20% stake in LATAM Airlines Group are at risk of dilution or being wiped amid bankruptcy restructurings.