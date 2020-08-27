Sibanye-Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) starts +2.1% as the company returned to an interim profit and resumes paying dividends for the first time since H2 2016, helped by higher precious metals prices and a weaker South African rand.

H1 headline earnings were 3.50 rand/share ($0.21) compared with a loss of 0.54 rand/share a year ago when production was slowed by strikes; adjusted EBITDA soared more than eight-fold to 16.5B rand from 2.02B rand in the prior-year period.

H1 production from South African platinum group metals improved 5% Y/Y to 657.8K oz., as the inclusion of the Marikana operations offset coronavirus disruptions.

Production from the company's U.S platinum group metals also rose 5% to 297.7K oz., while recycled production fell 6%.

Gold output rose 17% Y/Y to 403.6K oz.; the company says it is reviewing the ramp-up schedule of its Blitz project in the U.S. due to COVID-19 disruptions, with early indications showing an 18-month delay.

Sibanye-Stillwater had pre-announced most of its H1 results two weeks ago.