Sanderson Farms (SAFM +7.4% ) reported Q3 net sales of $956.5M (+1.2% Y/Y) beats consensus by $22.95M .

The company reported reduced volumes due to planned egg set reductions implemented during the early stages of the pandemic, and lower costs of feed grains.

It produced ~1.23B pounds during Q3, 4.7% lower from February estimates.

As the pandemic drove restaurants to remain closed, demand for Sanderson Farms' products sold to retail grocery store customers remained strong during Q3.

During Q3, average feed costs per pound of poultry processed decreased by 5.6% Y/Y; while prices paid for corn and soybean meal, it's primary feed ingredients, dipped 9.6% and 3.2%, respectively.

Net income of $32.8M, or $1.48/share ( beats consensus by $0.64) vs. net income of $53.4M, or $2.41/share in year ago quarter.

As of July 31, 2020, cash and equivalents stood at $66.12M vs. $95.42M as of October 31, 2019.

USDA in its report published August 12, 2020, increased its yield estimates for both corn and soybeans for the 2020-2021 crop year.

"With respect to chicken production levels, the USDA’s latest estimates forecast U.S. broiler production during calendar year 2020 to increase ~2.7% Y/Y," chairman & CEO Joe.F. Sanderson commented.

On similar lines, Q4 total production is seen lower by 5% Y/Y; FY20 production is estimated 4% higher from year ago levels.

