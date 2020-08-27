SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) +21.5% in early trading as it completed the separation into two independent public companies announced last November.

The spun-off unit, Maxeon Solar Technologies unit, begins trading today under the MAXN ticker.

SunPower's split "makes strategic sense" given its pivot to distributed-solar generation, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Evans says. "The remaining SunPower echoes North American distributed-solar peers such as Sunrun and Vivint Solar, and offers a cleaner investor structure."

SPWR shares have jumped ~75% YTD, roughly equivalent to the Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN).