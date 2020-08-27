TikTok (which just lost its CEO over exclusion from the company's sale talks) is close to a deal to sell its North American and Australia/New Zealand operations that's likely to hit the $20B-$30B range, CNBC reports.

And while Microsoft (MSFT +3% ) has appeared to be in the lead for the deal for several weeks, TikTok (BDNCE) hasn't yet chosen a buyer and is still talking with the Oracle (ORCL -1.2% ) consortium, according to the report.

In an interesting development, Walmart (WMT +0.7% ) has been working with SoftBank (SFTBY -1.9% ) on a potential deal, CNBC says, though that proposal is seen at a significant disadvantage (a "nonstarter with the U.S. government") since it doesn't include a cloud technology backbone component.

Meanwhile, Mayer was set to announce his decision to step down alongside a sale agreement next week, but pushed up his timing as news began leaking of an imminent deal, according to the report.

Vanessa Pappas (head of TikTok's U.S. business) will run TikTok after Mayer's departure, the company tells employees.