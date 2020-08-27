Travel names are higher again FDA approval for a faster and inexpensive COVID-19 test from Abbott Laboratories that can be read outside of a lab.
Gainers include Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) +8.4%, Carnival (NYSE:CCL) +7.3%, Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) +6.0%, Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) +6.0%, Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) +3.3%, TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) + 1.9% and Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) +1.8%.
Theme parks are higher as well, with investors seeing upside from the development for Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) +11.0%, Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) +6.3%, SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) +5.5%.
Naturally, the airline sector is getting some attention, led by United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) +10.1%, American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) +10.0%, SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) +7.4%, JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) +7.2% and Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) +7.1%.
Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) +6.0% and Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) +7.1% are two other obvious beneficiaries of quicker COVID testing.
