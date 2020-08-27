Travel names are higher again FDA approval for a faster and inexpensive COVID-19 test from Abbott Laboratories that can be read outside of a lab.

Gainers include Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) +8.4% , Carnival (NYSE:CCL) +7.3% , Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) +6.0% , Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) +6.0% , Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) +3.3% , TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) + 1.9% and Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) +1.8% .

Theme parks are higher as well, with investors seeing upside from the development for Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) +11.0% , Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) +6.3% , SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) +5.5% .

Naturally, the airline sector is getting some attention, led by United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) +10.1% , American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) +10.0% , SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) +7.4% , JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) +7.2% and Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) +7.1% .

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) +6.0% and Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) +7.1% are two other obvious beneficiaries of quicker COVID testing.

