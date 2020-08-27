30-year fixed-rate mortgage rate averages 2.91% for the week ending Aug. 27, falling 8 basis points from 2.99% in the prior week and down from 3.58% a year ago, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey.

Calling this year "anything but normal," Freddie Chief Economist Sam Khater says near record-low mortgage rates "continue to incentivize potential buyers and the home buying season, which shifted from spring to summer, will likely continue into the fall."

15-year FRM averages 2.46% vs. 2.54% in the prior week and 3.06% at this time last year.

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable rate mortgage averages 2.91%, unchanged from the previous week, and down from 3.31% a year ago.

Homebuilders stocks are mixed, with the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) flat. By name: D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) -0.1% , Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) -1.0% , PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) +0.5% , KB Home (NYSE:KBH) +0.4% .

As for mortgage REITs, the iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF gains 1.7% , no doubt also helped by Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments that the central bank will let inflation rise above its 2% target at times.

By name: Annaly Capital (NYSE:NLY) +1.3% , AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) +1.0% , Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) +1.1% , Two Harbors (NYSE:TWO) -0.2% , Armour Residential (NYSE:ARR) +1.2% .

