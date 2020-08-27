Precious metals are down sharply, reversing an initial bounce after Fed Chief Jay Powell said the Fed would allow inflation to run hotter than 2%.

Spot gold (XAUUSD:CUR) is off 1.5% and spot silver (XAGUSD:CUR) is down 2.2% .

The Fed letting inflation rise above 2% without slamming on the brakes should be good for metals in the long run as an alternative to fiat currency. That was probably the reason for the knee-jerk bounce higher after Powell spoke. But inflation hasn't been close to 2% for a while.

Instead, metals are dealing with the current move in other assets. Rates are moving higher, with the 10-year Treasury yield up to 0.71% and the dollar index up 0.2% .

ETFs: GLD, SLV