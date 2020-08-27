PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) -2.7% after swinging to an H1 net loss of 29.98B yuan ($4.36B) compared with net profit of 28.42B yuan in the year-ago period, reflecting weaker oil prices and lower demand due to the coronavirus.

H1 revenues fell 22% to 929B yuan, due to weaker sales of refined products and natural gas as well as lower selling prices.

Crude oil production climbed 5.2% to 475.4M barrels, while natural gas output rose 9.4% to 2.15T cf.

Reflecting on the impact of virus-related lockdowns, PetroChina's refinery business reported a 4.9% drop in throughput to 568M barrels or 3.12M bbl/day.

PetroChina's H1 capital spending fell 11% Y/Y to 74.8B yuan.

Bank of America recently upgraded PetroChina to Buy on its view that the company could see better than anticipated pipeline valuation and cash for asset sales.