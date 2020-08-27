DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) is a slight underperformer on the day after NBA playoff games were canceled last night.

The development isn't a major concern to some analysts covering the sports betting stock due to the large number of sports still running. There is the thought that potential NBA wagers will just flow to a different sports match-up. Highlighting that point is the July report on sports betting in Colorado and the +$5M in wagers on table tennis action.

Last college football season also saw a large amount of betting on games from non-power 5 conferences, including some still playing this year.