As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to keep the U.S. unemployment rate high, Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) and Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA -0.2% ) both extend their temporary halt on foreclosures and evictions until the end of the year.

The moratorium had been set to expire at the end of August.

Applies to all properties with single-family mortgages backed by Fannie or Freddie.

The suspension of evictions applies only to homes owned by Fannie and Freddie and does not apply to tenants in homes that have not been foreclosed.

"Fannie Mae, along with our lending and servicing partners, remains committed to supporting households who are experiencing job loss, a reduction in work hours or income, or other issues due to COVID-19," said Malloy Evans, senior vice president and single-family chief credit officer, Fannie Mae.

As for the effect on mortgage servicers, in April, the Federal Housing Finance Agency limited their advance obligations for loans in forbearance to four months. So they're not responsible for loans that have been in forbearance since the start of the pandemic, but they will be responsible for four months of advances for newer foreclosures.

Interested tickers: NRZ, OCN, COOP, PFSI.