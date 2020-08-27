Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) is up 6.16% after Q2 results included revenue, EPS and adjusted EBITDA above consensus marks.

In its post-earnings look, Bank of America notes that retail demand in the quarter was strong, while foodservice pricing was lower overall as food away from home demand was challenged.

"We maintain our Neutral rating and $125 PO, based on 9x our CY21E EBITDA, as recent price increases and lower feed costs are positive, however weak foodservice demand and supply increases could create price volatility."

The average Wall Street rating on SAFM is Neutral.