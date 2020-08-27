Toronto, CA-based Therma Bright (OTCPK:THRBF +21.5% ) is up on average volume, a scant 31K shares, on the heels of its agreement with Orpheus Medica to jointly develop a rapid saliva test, branded as CoviSafe, to detect the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in less than 20 minutes.

Under the terms of the deal, Therma will provide up to $300K to fund Phase 1 development, expected to take 45 days to complete.

In partnership with various clinical institutions, the test prototype will be validated in up the 250 saliva samples in Phase 2.

Advancement into Phase 3 will depend on results from the earlier stages and will include applications for emergency use authorization.