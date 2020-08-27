Oracle (ORCL +0.5% ) is taking the lead in the hunt for TikTok, TheWrap reports, by submitting a proposed deal for $20B in cash and stock.

That comprises $10B in cash, $10B in Oracle stock - and 50% of annual TikTok profits flowing back to its owner, ByteDance (BDNCE), for two years, according to the report.

The talk of potential earnouts would seem to present a problem with White House approval - but TheWrap says ByteDance investors General Atlantic and Sequoia Capital have reached out to the Trump administration to try to close the deal that they initially took to Oracle and Larry Ellison.

Meanwhile, Microsoft (MSFT +3.6% ) - long thought to be in pole position for a deal for TikTok's U.S. operations - may be on the outside due to interest in taking a major stake in ByteDance, even as ByteDance chief Zhang Yiming is resisting any sale, the report says.

The report also points to a split in the administration between those who want TikTok shuttered completely and those who would like to deliver a sale to a U.S. company: Treasury Sec. Steven Mnuchin "likes the Oracle deal," one source tells TheWrap.