The Brink’s Company (BCO +3.1% ) announces that it has entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement with J.P. Morgan Chase Bank to repurchase $50M of the company’s common stock.

The repurchase will be a part $250M share repurchase program announced on February 6, 2020, which had been temporarily suspended due to uncertainties associated with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under terms of the agreement, company will pay $50M to J.P. Morgan and will receive approximately 850,000 shares based on market prices, representing ~80% of the agreement.

Company expects to receive additional shares representing the balance of 20% of the agreement by no later than November 2.