Destination XL Group (DXLG +24.1% ) reports Q2 sales were driven by a 69% increase in dxl.com business, which brought total direct sales penetration up to 46.1% of total retail sales.

Wholesale business grew 85.2% to $5M, driven primarily by the sale of $4.1M in protective masks.

Gross margin rate contracted 1620 bps to 28.1%. SG&A expense rate

Adjusted EBITDA was -$4.3M vs. $7.1M year ago.

Inventories fell 20.8% Y/Y to $87.34M.

Store count -11 Y/Y to 317.

