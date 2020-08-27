RBC Capital (Outperform) raises Splunk's (NASDAQ:SPLK) price target from $210 to $240, calling the company "one of our favorite ideas."

Analyst Matthew Hedberg praises the "strong quarter" that featured the seventh consecutive ARR growth over 50%. He says the cloud shift created a revenue headwind, but notes the strong execution and tailwind of the secular cloud demand.

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill (Buy, target from $230 to $250) says Splunk "remains a top pick" and a "must-own story" with potential for "a $4B+ top-line (growing low-mid 20s), 20%+ op margin and approx. 20%+ CFFO margin business, a rare feat at significant scale among software cos."

Thill calls the valuation attractive considering the sustained growth and operating leverage potential.

Seeking Alpha contributor Michael Wiggins De Oliveira takes a more cautious stance: "During the earnings call, Splunk's management contends that it's building one of the fastest-growing SaaS businesses at scale, with investors for now appearing to be more than satisfied with this narrative. Having said that, given that its stock is already priced at close to $35 billion, I am struggling to see a lot more upside right now, asides from being a momentum stock. There are arguably more attractive opportunities elsewhere."

