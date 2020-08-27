Exelon (EXC -1.3% ) says it will shut down operations at two Illinois nuclear plants: its Byron Generating Station in September 2021 and its Dresden Generating Station in November 2021.

Exelon says the "early retirements are the result of market rules that favor polluting power plants over carbon-free nuclear energy."

"Despite being among the most efficient and reliable units in the nation's nuclear fleet, Dresden and Byron face revenue shortfalls in the hundreds of millions of dollars because of declining energy prices and market rules that allow fossil fuel plants to underbid clean resources in the PJM capacity auction," the company says.

As a result of market rules, Exelon says its LaSalle and Braidwood nuclear stations also are at high risk for premature closure.

The company says it will incur related one-time charges of $200M-$300M in 2020 and could also see additional one-time charges in 2021 of as much as $50M.

Bank of America recently downgraded Exelon shares to Underperform from Neutral, citing concerns over political risk.