39 out of the 50 publicly-traded restaurants stocks are higher on the day after the FDA approved Abbott Labs to mass produce a $5 rapid COVID-19 test.

The biggest gainers in the group are Shack Shack (SHAK +6.7% ), Ruth's Hospitality (RUTH +5.3% ), Darden Restaurants (DRI +5.3% ) and Cheesecake Factory (CAKE +5.2% ), which all have very little overlap with the destructive track of Hurricane Laura.