39 out of the 50 publicly-traded restaurants stocks are higher on the day after the FDA approved Abbott Labs to mass produce a $5 rapid COVID-19 test.
The biggest gainers in the group are Shack Shack (SHAK +6.7%), Ruth's Hospitality (RUTH +5.3%), Darden Restaurants (DRI +5.3%) and Cheesecake Factory (CAKE +5.2%), which all have very little overlap with the destructive track of Hurricane Laura.
Industry look: Nobody knows more about managing food delivery through a pandemic than Postmates (POSTM) CEO Bastian Lehmann. At a recent Cowen conference, Lehmann noted the most successful restaurant partners are leaning into take-out and delivery opportunities by creating sub-brands, prioritizing marketing spend for off-premise, and promoting to-go focused menus to stay visible and mitigate the sting of COVID-19. Cowen analyst Andrew Charles thinks the comments embody actions taken by Postmates partner Chipotle (CMG +0.7%) since the onset of the pandemic.