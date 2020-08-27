In news that won't stop today, Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is teaming up with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on a bid for TikTok (BDNCE), it tells CNBC.

“The way TikTok has integrated e-commerce and advertising capabilities in other markets is a clear benefit to creators and users in those markets,” Walmart says in a statement.

“We believe a potential relationship with TikTok US in partnership with Microsoft could add this key functionality and provide Walmart with an important way for us to reach and serve omnichannel customers as well as grow our third-party marketplace and advertising businesses."

Earlier reports on the TikTok beat had Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) submitting a $20B cash and stock bid, and that some deal for TikTok was imminent within 48 hours, ranging from $20B-$30B.