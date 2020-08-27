Leading in new business Q2 and YTD (Read more: Earnings Call Presentation )

"Brands are seeing increases in online sales of 100% and more, and we are supporting eight of our top ten clients on e-commerce strategies. Our new business record is industry-leading, at $4B in 1H20 , including wins from Intel, HSBC and Unilever, and our pipeline remains strong," WPP ( WPP +6.6% ) CEO Mark Read commented.

Revenue of £5.58B (-12.3% Y/Y) missing consensus by £550M, revenue less pass-through costs was down 10.2%; reported billings were £20.9B, down 17.5%, and down 16.8% like-for-like.

Operating margin of 8.2%, down 3.7pt Y/Y as cost savings offset the majority of revenue decline.

In 1H20, cost savings stood at £296M and it is on track to deliver towards the upper end of the £700-800M target; ~25% of the savings are expected to be permanent when returning to FY19 levels of revenue less pass-through costs.

Indicating strong working capital management, net debt as of June 30, 2020 stood at £2.7B, down £1.5B Y/Y led by Kantar transaction.

Cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2020 stood at £2.54M vs. £1.84M as of June 30, 2019; undrawn credit facilities of £4.7B including £900M raised in bond markets in May.

FY20 LFL revenue less pass-through costs growth (-10.0% to -11.5%) and headline operating margin (10.4% to 12.5%) expected to be within the range of analysts' expectations.

GroupM estimates that the global advertising economy will decline by 11.8% in 2020, after growth of 6.2% in 2019; within this, spend on digital media is expected to increase to 54% of total spend in 2020, from 48% in 2019.

