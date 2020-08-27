Seeking Alpha
Tech | Consumer  | On the Move

Veoneer shares pop after driver-assistance collab with Qualcomm

|About: Veoneer, Inc. (VNE)|By: , SA News Editor

Under a definitive agreement expected to finalize in H2, Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) will combine its software for advanced driver-assistance systems with Qualcomm's (NASDAQ:QCOM) system-on-a-chip expertise.

Veoneer expects the platform to be available from auto Tier 1 suppliers or directly to OEMs for 2024 vehicle production.

The auto tech company competes with the likes of Aptiv and intel's Mobileye and has supply partnerships with a number of automakers, including Daimler, Ford, and Honda.

Veoneer shares are up 18.7% to $12.99. Qualcomm is up 0.6% to $116.76.