Under a definitive agreement expected to finalize in H2, Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) will combine its software for advanced driver-assistance systems with Qualcomm's (NASDAQ:QCOM) system-on-a-chip expertise.
Veoneer expects the platform to be available from auto Tier 1 suppliers or directly to OEMs for 2024 vehicle production.
The auto tech company competes with the likes of Aptiv and intel's Mobileye and has supply partnerships with a number of automakers, including Daimler, Ford, and Honda.
Veoneer shares are up 18.7% to $12.99. Qualcomm is up 0.6% to $116.76.
Now read: The QQQ: It's All About IT »