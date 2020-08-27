Under a definitive agreement expected to finalize in H2, Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) will combine its software for advanced driver-assistance systems with Qualcomm's (NASDAQ:QCOM) system-on-a-chip expertise.

Veoneer expects the platform to be available from auto Tier 1 suppliers or directly to OEMs for 2024 vehicle production.

The auto tech company competes with the likes of Aptiv and intel's Mobileye and has supply partnerships with a number of automakers, including Daimler, Ford, and Honda.