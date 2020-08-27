Bank of America (BAC +1.9% ), Qualcomm (QCOM +0.5% ), and Visa (V -0.1% ) are among major companies that have recently joined the "Time to Vote" campaign, which now numbers more than 700 member companies.

More than 200 companies have joined in the last two months, the organization said in a statement.

Measures announced by many companies to ensure that their employees can fully participate in the general election include making Election Day a paid company holiday, offering paid time off on Election Day, and actively promoting such initiatives as early voting and vote-by-mail.

Time to Vote seeks to have more than 1,000 company members by Nov. 3.

Visa will double its paid time off policy on Election Day to four hours this year, the company said. Synchrony Financial (SYF +3.5% ) will offer one hour of paid time off and is providing employees with resources to help them register to vote and learn more about their local elections, Bloomberg reports.