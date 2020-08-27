S&P tops 3,500 intraday; rates at two-month highs

The S&P 500 briefly topped 3,500 for the first time intraday, passing another milestone as it moves further in to record territory.

The S&P is up 0.5% , hitting above 3,501 earlier. The Dow is up 0.8% and the Nasdaq is up 0.3% .

It took the S&P a little more than a year to move to 3,500 from 3,000, where it first closed above in July 2019. And that's with an economy-halting pandemic.

At the same time, interest rates are surging after Fed chief Jay Powell announced a shift in policy that would allow inflation to run above 2% before the central bank hiked.

The 10-year Treasury yield is at 0.73%, up more than 4 basis points. The yield hasn't been that high since mid-June.

Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) are benefiting from the pop in rates. The sector is leading the day, up 1.7% .

Communication Services (NYSEARCA:XLC) is bringing up the rear, giving back some of its outsize gains yesterday when it jumped 3.5%.

Microsoft +3.8% is lifting Technology (NYSEARCA:XLK) into the green as it hones in on TikTok, with Walmart +5% as a partner.

As we've seen often when cyclicals are the leading sectors, recovery stocks are also catching a bid. Cruise lines are bouncing back after this week's losses and casinos are higher after the FDA OK'd a faster, cheap COVID-19 test, which could spur demand.