Barclays is positive on Williams-Sonoma (WSM -6.1% ) after the retailer's Q2 earnings report.

Analyst Adrienne Yih thinks the retailer is at the cross section of home/nesting trends and the Millennial family home formation.

"The home category broadly remains an underpenetrated online category, but COVID-19 has materially, and permanently, accelerated the demand for online fulfillment. WSM is one of the beneficiaries of these behavioral shifts."

Yih and team see WSM's recent share gains as sticky given the potential for the higher-income demographic customer to spend more time at home and new the continuation of practices/hobbies developed during lockdown.

The firm reiterates an Overweight rating and assigns a higher price target of $117 vs. the average sell-side PT of $94.18.