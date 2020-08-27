The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approves Kinder Morgan's (KMI +1.3% ) request to place in service the 10th and final liquefaction train at the Elba Island liquefied natural gas export plant in Georgia.

Train 7 is the last unit to start at the $2B Elba Island terminal; units 1-6 and 8-10 already were available, with Train 1 entering service in October 2019 and Train 10 on Aug. 10.

Elba, which is 51% owned by units of Kinder Morgan and 49% by EIG Global Energy Partners, is designed to liquefy 2.5M metric tons/year of LNG, equivalent to ~350M cf/day of natural gas.