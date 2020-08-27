"Many find it counterintuitive that the Fed would want to push up inflation," said Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell this morning at his Jackson Hole address. "However, inflation that is persistently too low can pose serious risks to the economy."

Powell says the central bank going forward will have little issue - and in fact would welcome - inflation moving above 2%. The goal now, he says, is inflation that "averages" 2% over time. In other words, don't expect any tightening of the monetary spigots for several years.

In other interesting news for crypto fans, mutual fund giant Fidelity Investments yesterday filed papers to offer its Wise Origin Bitcoin Index Fund I to clients. The passively-managed fund will have a $100K minimum investment.

"Fidelity has made a long-term commitment to the future of blockchain technology and to making digitally-native assets, such as Bitcoin, more accessible to investors," the company tells Bloomberg.

As for the price of Bitcoin (BTC-USD), it remains mired in a modest downtrend, off another 1.2% today to $11.34K. It was 10 days ago that Bitcoin hit a multi-year high of $12.35K.