NBA players to resume playoffs - ESPN

NBA players will take to the court again after sitting out playoff games in protest last night, ESPN reports.

Tonight's three playoff games will be postponed and discussions are underway on when the playoffs will resume, Adrian Wojnarowski says.

Sources also tell ESPN there will be another meeting later today with two players from each team.

A late-night meeting between players, coaches and league officials ran off the rails, Deadline Hollywood reported, with both the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers voting to end the season, while the other teams wanted to continue.

Related names ESPN (NYSE:DIS), TNT (NYSE:T), Nike (NYSE:NKE), DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)