Goldman Sachs's (GS +1.8% ) sent out invitations to hundreds of its senior staff to return to its London offices in recent weeks, Financial News reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

While the return to the office remains voluntary, the company is offering incentives such as free food, protective gear, and access to an on-site nursery.

Meanwhile, Bank of New York Mellon (BK +2.5% ) has told most of its employees that they can continue to work remotely for the rest of the year, delaying previous plans to bring back some staff in September, Bloomberg reports.

Since March, about 96% of BK's ~48K employees have been working remotely.

Earlier this week JPMorgan Chase's Daniel Pinto, who heads its corporate and investment bank, told CNBC he envisions employees alternating between the office and home on a "more or less permanent" basis.

