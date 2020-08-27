Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC +5.7% ) announces FQ4 consolidated net sales declined 0.9% to $320.9M versus $323.7M last year.

Retail net sales surged 24.5% to a record $192.4M as the Covid drove higher demand for at-home food consumption, however food service net sales declined 24.1% to $128.4M, negative impact of the pandemic.

Gross profit improved 13.9% to $89.1M.

Operating income declined $3.1M to $40.2M.

Net income of $30.4M or EPS of $1.10.

With no debt outstanding and over $198M in cash and equivalents, company's balance sheet remains strong.

Retail sales is expected to continue to benefit from the growth in shelf-stable dressings and sauces in 2021.

