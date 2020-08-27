BP Midstream Partners (BPMP +0.7% ) and Holly Energy Partners (HEP +0.8% ) edge higher after J.P. Morgan upgrades shares, seeing favorable outlooks for these steady logistics assets, helped by refined product demand gradually recovering into 2021.

JPM analyst Joseph Martoglio raises BPMP to Neutral from Underweight with a $14 price target, up from $13, and Holly Energy Partners to Overweight from Underweight with a $20 target, lifted from $17.

Martoglio believes BPMP's impressive financial flexibility and stable cash flows offset corporate governance risks, particularly given its current modest IDR take below 5% of distributions.

On Holly Partners, its distribution reduction provides greater distribution security and a clearer path to reducing leverage over time, which Martoglio says could lead to a positive re-rating as HEP currently trades at less than 8x estimated 2022 EV/EBITDA despite highly stable cash flows and a visible path to achieving 3.5x leverage by the early 2022, allowing distribution growth thereafter.

JPM also maintains Underweight ratings for NuStar Energy (NS -1.8% ) and Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX +1% ).

For both BPMP and HEP, their average Wall Street analyst rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are Bullish (I, II).