T-Mobile (TMUS -0.7% ) says Sprint (now part of T-Mobile) exercised a long-held option to buy assets from Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN +1.6% ).

Shentel has been exclusive provider of Sprint PCS products in parts of Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio and Pennsylvania (about 1.1M subscribers).

And a 1999 agreement between Sprint PCS and Shentel gave Sprint an option to buy Shentel's wireless telecom assets.

Sprint has now delivered a binding notice of exercise to Shentel. The purchase price will be determined through a prescribed appraisal process.

That appraisal process is under dispute by Shentel, T-Mobile says in its filing. And that triggers a dispute resolution process to resolve the matter in coming weeks.