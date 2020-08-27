Capstone Turbine’s (CPST -4.2% ) exclusive distributor for Italy, IBT Connecting Energies GmbH signed a new Factory Protection Plan long-term service contract for a Capstone C600 Signature Series microturbine (C600S) installed in a food production facility.

The customer is able to realize cost savings exceeding €300K per year and reduce CO2 emissions an estimated 938 tons per year.

Factory Protection Plan, or FPP, is a comprehensive maintenance program that provides product life cycle costs at a fixed rate for both scheduled and unscheduled maintenance for the life of the microturbine system.