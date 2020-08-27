EDAP TMS S.A (EDAP +12.8% ) Q2 total revenue of $10.3M, a decrease of 26% vs. same period 2019, beating consensus by $4.08M.

Revenue break-up: HIFU business-$2.8M (-42% Y/Y), LITHO business- $3.3M (-22.8% Y/Y), Distribution business- $4.2M (-8.3% Y/Y).

Gross profit was $4.8M vs. $7.1M prior.

Gross profit margin was 46.8%, compared to 50.7% last year.

Net loss was $0.2M vs. net income of $1.6M.

Maintained a strong cash position $17.7M as of June 30, 2020.

Previously: EDAP TMS S.A. EPS beats by $0.06, beats on revenue (Aug. 26)